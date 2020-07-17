14355 Cogburn Rd

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly refrigerator

All Utilities are Included in Rent, A beautiful Unit with separate (Exterior) entrance is newly built up with 2 bedrooms and one Full bath, It is ready to have a new tenant, A roommate plan. Small pets are welcomed! Enjoy your life in great neighborhood connected to many developed cities. Close to highway 400 for daily commute. A monthly rent Includes Electricity, Water and Natural gas. Award winning school district. A one year lease, one month rent and security deposit is required to move in.