Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

14355 Cogburn Rd

14355 Cogburn Road · (470) 418-5349
Location

14355 Cogburn Road, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All Utilities are Included in Rent, A beautiful Unit with separate (Exterior) entrance is newly built up with 2 bedrooms and one Full bath, It is ready to have a new tenant, A roommate plan. Small pets are welcomed! Enjoy your life in great neighborhood connected to many developed cities. Close to highway 400 for daily commute. A monthly rent Includes Electricity, Water and Natural gas. Award winning school district. A one year lease, one month rent and security deposit is required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have any available units?
14355 Cogburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 14355 Cogburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14355 Cogburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14355 Cogburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14355 Cogburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd offer parking?
No, 14355 Cogburn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14355 Cogburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have a pool?
No, 14355 Cogburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 14355 Cogburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14355 Cogburn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14355 Cogburn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14355 Cogburn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
