13346 Flamingo Road
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

13346 Flamingo Road

13346 Flamingo Road · No Longer Available
Location

13346 Flamingo Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
STUNNING home in gated swim community. Newly painted, high end luxury, gracious molding thru/out, top of line SS appl, gourmet kitchen, bathrms beautifully updated w/granite tops, dark h/woods on main & staircase. Open concept living, bright & spacious. Fantastic mster retreat, 2nden suite large bedrm w/other 2 bedrms sharing 3rd full bathrm. Fireside fam rm w wall of windows leads onto XL deck overlooking flat b/yd w/ scenic views, country feel yet located in heart of Milton/Alpharetta close to Avalon, 400, shops & restaurants. Short term available at diff. rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13346 Flamingo Road have any available units?
13346 Flamingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13346 Flamingo Road have?
Some of 13346 Flamingo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13346 Flamingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
13346 Flamingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13346 Flamingo Road pet-friendly?
No, 13346 Flamingo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road offer parking?
Yes, 13346 Flamingo Road offers parking.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13346 Flamingo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road have a pool?
Yes, 13346 Flamingo Road has a pool.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road have accessible units?
No, 13346 Flamingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13346 Flamingo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13346 Flamingo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13346 Flamingo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
