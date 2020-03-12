13346 Flamingo Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

STUNNING home in gated swim community. Newly painted, high end luxury, gracious molding thru/out, top of line SS appl, gourmet kitchen, bathrms beautifully updated w/granite tops, dark h/woods on main & staircase. Open concept living, bright & spacious. Fantastic mster retreat, 2nden suite large bedrm w/other 2 bedrms sharing 3rd full bathrm. Fireside fam rm w wall of windows leads onto XL deck overlooking flat b/yd w/ scenic views, country feel yet located in heart of Milton/Alpharetta close to Avalon, 400, shops & restaurants. Short term available at diff. rates.