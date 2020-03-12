13284 Warrensville Cv

Amenities
Gated Georgian inspired two story end unit townhome in sought-after gated community with pool. 2 Car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout main. Main level includes FR w/FP, Breakfast Area, formal DR & Laundry Rm. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, maple cabs, gas oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, island breakfast bar. Huge Master w/Sitting Rm & trey ceiling, Master Bath includess dual sink vanity, garden tub & separate shower. 2 additional BR's & full Bath complete the upper level.