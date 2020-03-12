All apartments in Milton
13284 Warrensville Cv
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:05 AM

13284 Warrensville Cv

13284 Warrensville Cv · (770) 374-0314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13284 Warrensville Cv, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated Georgian inspired two story end unit townhome in sought-after gated community with pool. 2 Car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout main. Main level includes FR w/FP, Breakfast Area, formal DR & Laundry Rm. Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, maple cabs, gas oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, island breakfast bar. Huge Master w/Sitting Rm & trey ceiling, Master Bath includess dual sink vanity, garden tub & separate shower. 2 additional BR's & full Bath complete the upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have any available units?
13284 Warrensville Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13284 Warrensville Cv have?
Some of 13284 Warrensville Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13284 Warrensville Cv currently offering any rent specials?
13284 Warrensville Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13284 Warrensville Cv pet-friendly?
No, 13284 Warrensville Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv offer parking?
Yes, 13284 Warrensville Cv does offer parking.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13284 Warrensville Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have a pool?
Yes, 13284 Warrensville Cv has a pool.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have accessible units?
No, 13284 Warrensville Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13284 Warrensville Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 13284 Warrensville Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 13284 Warrensville Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
