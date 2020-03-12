All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 13250 Caris Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
13250 Caris Ct
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:34 PM

13250 Caris Ct

13250 Caris Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13250 Caris Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
media room
Fabulous showcase home. Beautiful architectural design. Four-side brick in Milton's sought-after Cambridge High School district. No upgrade forgotten. Excellent for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors, main level guest suite, formal living and dining rooms, and den. Oversized kitchen overlooks keeping room. Custom basement features theater room. Restaurant style built-in bar, wine tasting room, bedroom, and tons of storage. Built-ins in master suite sitting room, media room on 2nd level, with three additional suites. Outdoor living features three sitting escapes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 Caris Ct have any available units?
13250 Caris Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13250 Caris Ct have?
Some of 13250 Caris Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 Caris Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13250 Caris Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 Caris Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13250 Caris Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13250 Caris Ct offer parking?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13250 Caris Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 Caris Ct have a pool?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13250 Caris Ct have accessible units?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 Caris Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13250 Caris Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13250 Caris Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University