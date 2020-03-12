13250 Caris Ct

Amenities

Fabulous showcase home. Beautiful architectural design. Four-side brick in Milton's sought-after Cambridge High School district. No upgrade forgotten. Excellent for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors, main level guest suite, formal living and dining rooms, and den. Oversized kitchen overlooks keeping room. Custom basement features theater room. Restaurant style built-in bar, wine tasting room, bedroom, and tons of storage. Built-ins in master suite sitting room, media room on 2nd level, with three additional suites. Outdoor living features three sitting escapes.