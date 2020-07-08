All apartments in Milton
13119 Commonwealth Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13119 Commonwealth Point

13119 Commonwealth Pt · No Longer Available
Location

13119 Commonwealth Pt, Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Alpharetta location, can walk to the pool and swings. Can also walk to the shops. Best schools. Ready to move in with updated kitchen, granite and stainless appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have any available units?
13119 Commonwealth Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13119 Commonwealth Point have?
Some of 13119 Commonwealth Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13119 Commonwealth Point currently offering any rent specials?
13119 Commonwealth Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13119 Commonwealth Point pet-friendly?
No, 13119 Commonwealth Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point offer parking?
Yes, 13119 Commonwealth Point offers parking.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13119 Commonwealth Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have a pool?
Yes, 13119 Commonwealth Point has a pool.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have accessible units?
No, 13119 Commonwealth Point does not have accessible units.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13119 Commonwealth Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 13119 Commonwealth Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 13119 Commonwealth Point does not have units with air conditioning.

