Home
/
Milton, GA
/
12877 Deer Park Lane
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:14 AM

12877 Deer Park Lane

12877 Deer Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12877 Deer Park Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful brick townhome in Outstanding Milton location, minutes from Avalon w/all the shopping + entertainment you could ever desire. Huge Master Bdrm w/spacious spa-like Master Bath, double vanity + Garden tub. Sizable secondary bedrooms, Hardwoods on main, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite countertops, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, fireside Family Rm + private backyard. Great professional neighborhood! Top North Fulton schools, minutes from North Park w/tennis, lacrosse, football, softball and senior center. Easy access to Ga 400. No pets + no smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have any available units?
12877 Deer Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12877 Deer Park Lane have?
Some of 12877 Deer Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12877 Deer Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12877 Deer Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12877 Deer Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12877 Deer Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12877 Deer Park Lane offers parking.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12877 Deer Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have a pool?
No, 12877 Deer Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 12877 Deer Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12877 Deer Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12877 Deer Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12877 Deer Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
