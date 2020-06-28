12877 Deer Park Lane

Amenities
Beautiful brick townhome in Outstanding Milton location, minutes from Avalon w/all the shopping + entertainment you could ever desire. Huge Master Bdrm w/spacious spa-like Master Bath, double vanity + Garden tub. Sizable secondary bedrooms, Hardwoods on main, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite countertops, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, fireside Family Rm + private backyard. Great professional neighborhood! Top North Fulton schools, minutes from North Park w/tennis, lacrosse, football, softball and senior center. Easy access to Ga 400. No pets + no smoking, please.