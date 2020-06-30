12610 Itaska Walk Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful END UNIT Executive Rental features hardwood Floors, Open Plan for Entertaining, Elegant Interior Finishes, Entry Foyer, Separate Dining, Kitchen with Huge Island, Breakfast Bar w/ open view to Breakfast Room & Family Room w/Fireplace & Built-ins. Over-sized deck with privacy arbor . Large Master Suite & Spa Style Bath Up to 3 Addt'l Bedrooms & Baths. Finished Basement with Full Bath and Den/Recroom or Oversized Bedroom. 2 car Rear Entry Garage Access with Storage Room & covered Patio area, Front Sidewalk & Guest Parking, Swimming Pool, Lake, Walk to Shops