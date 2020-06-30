12610 Itaska Walk Walk

Amenities
Beautiful END UNIT Executive Rental features hardwood Floors, Open Plan for Entertaining, Elegant Interior Finishes, Entry Foyer, Separate Dining, Kitchen with Huge Island, Breakfast Bar w/ open view to Breakfast Room & Family Room w/Fireplace & Built-ins. Over-sized deck with privacy arbor . Large Master Suite & Spa Style Bath Up to 3 Addt'l Bedrooms & Baths. Finished Basement with Full Bath and Den/Recroom or Oversized Bedroom. 2 car Rear Entry Garage Access with Storage Room & covered Patio area, Front Sidewalk & Guest Parking, Swimming Pool, Lake, Walk to Shops