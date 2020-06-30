All apartments in Milton
12610 Itaska Walk Walk
12610 Itaska Walk Walk

12610 Itaska Walk Walk
Location

12610 Itaska Walk, Milton, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Beautiful END UNIT Executive Rental features hardwood Floors, Open Plan for Entertaining, Elegant Interior Finishes, Entry Foyer, Separate Dining, Kitchen with Huge Island, Breakfast Bar w/ open view to Breakfast Room & Family Room w/Fireplace & Built-ins. Over-sized deck with privacy arbor . Large Master Suite & Spa Style Bath Up to 3 Addt'l Bedrooms & Baths. Finished Basement with Full Bath and Den/Recroom or Oversized Bedroom. 2 car Rear Entry Garage Access with Storage Room & covered Patio area, Front Sidewalk & Guest Parking, Swimming Pool, Lake, Walk to Shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

