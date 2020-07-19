Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 125 Galecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
125 Galecrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Galecrest Drive
125 Galecrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
125 Galecrest Drive, Milton, GA 30004
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic location! Award winning schools and close to shopping and dining. This townhome has been updated and is spacious. Separate dining room! Private backyard that backs up to woods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have any available units?
125 Galecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milton, GA
.
What amenities does 125 Galecrest Drive have?
Some of 125 Galecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Galecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Galecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Galecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Galecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Milton
.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Galecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Galecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Galecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Galecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Galecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Galecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Galecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Similar Pages
Milton 1 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Milton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University