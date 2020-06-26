FABULOUS HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MILTON. UPDATED AND RENOVATED. ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. KITCHEN FEATURES BRAND NEW GRANITE. EXPANSIVE FRONT AND BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Arabian Avenue have any available units?
105 Arabian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 105 Arabian Avenue have?
Some of 105 Arabian Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Arabian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Arabian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.