Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Stunning Home in desirable Milton! Top Schools! Convenient to 400, shopping, Verizon, dining, parks, hospital. Exquisite moldings & detailed finishes, incredible open layout by Ashton Woods. Separate living/dining rooms; spacious kitchen with upgraded island., prewired home theater system, bookshelves, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with sliding drawers. HUGE master suite w/ luxurious master bath & plentiful walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in the main level. Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge schools.



Please schedule viewing at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1020-legacy-ln?p=Company