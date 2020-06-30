Amenities
Stunning Home in desirable Milton! Top Schools! Convenient to 400, shopping, Verizon, dining, parks, hospital. Exquisite moldings & detailed finishes, incredible open layout by Ashton Woods. Separate living/dining rooms; spacious kitchen with upgraded island., prewired home theater system, bookshelves, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with sliding drawers. HUGE master suite w/ luxurious master bath & plentiful walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in the main level. Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge schools.
Please schedule viewing at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1020-legacy-ln?p=Company