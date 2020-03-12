All apartments in Milton
1000 Lee Street

Location

1000 Lee Street, Milton, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home has it all! Spacious 5 bed/5.5 bth in heart of Crabapple.Beautiful open floorplan w/huge kitchen island, tons of cabinets– built-in coffee system, SS Jenn-Air apps, butler’s pntry w/built-in beverage cooler. Expansive fam rm w/ folding drs to lg covered poolside patio & cooking area. Gorgeous landscaping. Spa like master bed & bath suite w/huge closet w/island. Guest house above 3rd garage. Stunning mill work, amazing lighting in/out, bltin indoor/outdoor speaker/intercom, outdoor fireplace. Walk to schools, shops, restaurants and City Hall. Swim community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

