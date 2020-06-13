Apartment List
/
GA
/
midway
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Midway, GA

Finding an apartment in Midway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Gloucester Drive
93 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
93 Gloucester Drive Available 08/14/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishhwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) Legal: LOT 4 GWINNETT
Results within 5 miles of Midway

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 Marshview Dr
552 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
Waterford Landing Now Available! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waterford! This split floor plan is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, double sided fireplace in family room.
Results within 10 miles of Midway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Dalcross Dr.
525 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2974 sqft
525 Dalcross Dr. Available 07/11/20 525 Dalcross - Beautiful, well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus loft. Almost 3000 sq feet! Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Large master suite and large fenced in backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
161 Lake Lilly Drive
161 Lake Lily Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Like New Town Home in Buckhead East - McAllister Elementary School district - Like new townhome located in Buckhead East! Short walk to school, dog park, park, saltwater swimming pool, and Henderson Recreation fields. Beautiful open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
480 Garden Hills Loop
480 Garden Hills Loop, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4192 sqft
480 Garden Hills Loop Available 08/07/20 Coming Available Mid-August! Beautiful 5 BD, 3 BTH Home in the Desired Buckhead East! - This Beautiful home boasts over 4100 sq feet of wonderful living space! This two story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Kennah Ct.
11 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW -The Cottages at Camelia- NEW construction! Charming 3 BD, BTH Home in Heart of Richmond Hill! - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Breys Cut
212 Breys Cut, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2958 sqft
Available Now - Beautiful Home in Buckhead East! - This beautifully maintained home is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an over-sized loft area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 Summer Hill Way
645 Summer Hill Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1782 sqft
- (RLNE2414263)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Salt Grass Circle
114 Salt Grass Cir, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2529 sqft
114 Salt Grass Circle Available 06/19/20 114 Salt Grass Circle * Richmond Hill, GA * $2000/month - Breathtaking 4bd/2.5ba home with 2-car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Bowridge Drive
70 Bowridge Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
70 Bowridge Drive Available 07/16/20 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, Lawn maintenance is included, shed, fire pit - Lawn maintenance and pest control is included with monthly rent. Beautiful like new 4 bedroom 3.5 bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Stewart Terrace
110 Stewart Terrace, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
110 Stewart Terrace Available 07/29/20 110 Stewart Terrace - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Piercefield Drive
276 Piercefield Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Available June 8th!!! $1300 a month!!! - Gorgeous home in Richmond Hill most convenient neighborhood. Home is close to schools, shopping, and I-95. Beautiful kitchen and appliances, partially fenced yard. Fireplace located in the family room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
75 Golden rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells and Whistles! Open Concept Floor Plan!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
72 Triston Drive
72 Triston Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Stunning single family home in Claybourn Subdivision! The master bedroom closet is AMAZING with a granite island and is a must see to believe! True 4 bedrooms with a large upstairs loft, kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
520 Dalcross Drive
520 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3243 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 3243 sq ft home located in the coveted Buckhead community. Built 2012.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Midway, GA

Finding an apartment in Midway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Midway 3 BedroomsMidway Apartments with Balcony
Midway Apartments with GarageMidway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Midway Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GARidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University