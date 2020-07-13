Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Midway, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
219 Sassafras Ln
219 Sassafras Ln, Midway, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2695 sqft
5 Bd, 3.5 Ba, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry Rm, Sunroom, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Sprinkler System, 2-Car Garage, Security System Equipped, Large Patio on Rear, Pets Negotiable

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shady Oaks
76 Shady Oaks Loop, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1304 sqft
Available 08/13/20 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths, 1,304 sqft Splurge and Relax at this quite Townhome community.
Results within 5 miles of Midway

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
115 Sycamore Way
115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1555 sqft
115 Sycamore Way Rent - $1350 Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard!
Results within 10 miles of Midway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Richmond Walk Drive
109 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Richmond Walk Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Chastain Circle
815 Chastain Cir, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4477 sqft
815 Chastain Circle * Richmond Hill, GA *2700/month - Beautiful floor plan with sitting room off of large kitchen, downstairs master, formal dining room, mud room, great laundry room, upstairs loft AND office with built-in cabinetry and bedrooms

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76 Sandpiper Road
76 Sandpiper Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
76 Sandpiper Road Available 09/07/20 - Striking 1,150 sq ft ,3 Bed/2 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Newly refurbished and modernized with LVP flooring in the family room, kitchen, eating area, hallway, master bath and guest bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Elizabeth Street
212 Elizabeth Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1429 sqft
212 Elizabeth Street Available 08/28/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio, Corner Lot, Large Backyard, 1 Car Garage, Chain Link Fence, Approx 1429 sq ft(NO

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
284 Waverly Lane
284 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3175 sqft
284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Available in August - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
110 Bell Ct
110 Bell Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1210 sqft
3 Bd, 1.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Washer Dryer Hookups, Carport, NO PETS

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Kennedy Street
207 Kennedy Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1816 sqft
House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Bonus Room, Sun Room, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Lake Lily Drive
180 Lake Lily Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1388 sqft
180 Lake Lily Drive Available 08/15/20 Available August 15th!! $1650 a month!!! - 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, 2BA, 2 CAR GARAGE, MASTER ON MAIN: HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREA...SCREENED LANAI...REFRIGERATOR...

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Dalcross Dr.
525 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2974 sqft
525 Dalcross Dr. Available 08/01/20 525 Dalcross - Beautiful, well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus loft. Almost 3000 sq feet! Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Large master suite and large fenced in backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
794 Forest Street
794 Forest Street, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2800 sqft
Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville. The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Bradwell St
726 Bradwell Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1707 sqft
3 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Living Rm, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Wood Laminate Floors in Living Areas, Stainless Appliances, W/D Hookups, 2 Car-Garage, 1-Acre Lot

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Pointe South Drive
114 Greenbriar Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
- 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with 1000 sq. ft. in Pointe South S/D. Living room, eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher. Wooded lot with concrete patio, chain-link fenced backyard. One car carport with storage room. (RLNE5755276)

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Cypress Lane
59 Cypress Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1478 sqft
59 Cypress Lane Available 08/14/20 Richmond Hill - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Fenced Courtyard! - Spacious town home in Cypress Point Community. 3 BR 2.5 Bath with half bath on main floor for guests.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Midway, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

