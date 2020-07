905 Ambeau Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Newly remodeled 5 bedrooms. Formal family room, living room, separate dinning room, large open kitchen- stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, new microwave, upgraded refrigerator. New carpet throughout home. Interior has been completely painted; ceilings, doors, closets, garage. Sunken family room with fireplace. 2 staircases- one private directly to master. Vaulted ceiling upstairs. Move in ready, super clean, no pets please. $1100 security deposit. Cleaning fee $500.00 paid upfront. Applicant must have excellent references and solid employment. Application fee $50 or $75 for married couple.