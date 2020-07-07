835 City Park Drive

Amenities

Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch Townhome! Spacious Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and view into the dining area. Laundry area w/ washer/dryer included off Kitchen. Spacious Living/Dining area. Good size Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bathroom w/ double vanity and walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Enjoy the lovely Fenced Backyard featuring a Large covered patio. One-car garage. Walking distance to Shopping, and Restaurants. Very close and conveniently located to Interstate, the Square and Entertainment. NO YARD WORK. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan