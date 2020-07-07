All apartments in McDonough
835 City Park Drive

835 City Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

835 City Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch Townhome! Spacious Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and view into the dining area. Laundry area w/ washer/dryer included off Kitchen. Spacious Living/Dining area. Good size Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bathroom w/ double vanity and walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Enjoy the lovely Fenced Backyard featuring a Large covered patio. One-car garage. Walking distance to Shopping, and Restaurants. Very close and conveniently located to Interstate, the Square and Entertainment. NO YARD WORK. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 City Park Drive have any available units?
835 City Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 835 City Park Drive have?
Some of 835 City Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 City Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
835 City Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 City Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 835 City Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 835 City Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 835 City Park Drive offers parking.
Does 835 City Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 City Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 City Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 835 City Park Drive has a pool.
Does 835 City Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 835 City Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 835 City Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 City Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 City Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 City Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

