McDonough, GA
765 Compton Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM
765 Compton Ln
765 Compton Ln
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
765 Compton Ln, McDonough, GA 30253
Overlook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GAMLS LOCK BOX ON FRONT DOOR, APPLICATION ON WEBSITE, agent must be showings, fresh paint, vaulted and trey ceilings, fireplace, open plan with breakfast area, ceiling fans, sidewalks, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 765 Compton Ln have any available units?
765 Compton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 765 Compton Ln have?
Some of 765 Compton Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 765 Compton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
765 Compton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Compton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 765 Compton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 765 Compton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 765 Compton Ln offers parking.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Compton Ln have a pool?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 765 Compton Ln have accessible units?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Compton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
