All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 765 Compton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
765 Compton Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

765 Compton Ln

765 Compton Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

765 Compton Ln, McDonough, GA 30253
Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GAMLS LOCK BOX ON FRONT DOOR, APPLICATION ON WEBSITE, agent must be showings, fresh paint, vaulted and trey ceilings, fireplace, open plan with breakfast area, ceiling fans, sidewalks, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Compton Ln have any available units?
765 Compton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 765 Compton Ln have?
Some of 765 Compton Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Compton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
765 Compton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Compton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 765 Compton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 765 Compton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 765 Compton Ln offers parking.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Compton Ln have a pool?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 765 Compton Ln have accessible units?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Compton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Compton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Compton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College