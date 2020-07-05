All apartments in McDonough
744 Galveston Way

744 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
Location

744 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
744 Galveston Way McDonough, GA 30253

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Move In Special! $250 off the first full month of rent if moved in by June 15th!

Brand new home! Move In Now!

Enter home with open living room and Kitchen concept. Kitchen has granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliance. Washer dryer room down stairs. 2 car garage with auto opener. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closets. Upstairs also features 3 more bedrooms and a full hall bath.

Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle and High

Built 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Galveston Way have any available units?
744 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 744 Galveston Way have?
Some of 744 Galveston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
744 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
No, 744 Galveston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 744 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 744 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 744 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 Galveston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Galveston Way have a pool?
No, 744 Galveston Way does not have a pool.
Does 744 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 744 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

