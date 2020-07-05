Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

744 Galveston Way McDonough, GA 30253



This home does not accept housing voucher.



Move In Special! $250 off the first full month of rent if moved in by June 15th!



Brand new home! Move In Now!



Enter home with open living room and Kitchen concept. Kitchen has granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliance. Washer dryer room down stairs. 2 car garage with auto opener. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closets. Upstairs also features 3 more bedrooms and a full hall bath.



Oakland Elementary

Luella Middle and High



Built 2019