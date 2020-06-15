All apartments in McDonough
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

73 Morgan Dr

73 Morgan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

73 Morgan Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute brick ranch home off the McDonough Square. 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors. Large front and back yard. 2 car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Morgan Dr have any available units?
73 Morgan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 73 Morgan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
73 Morgan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Morgan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 73 Morgan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 73 Morgan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 73 Morgan Dr does offer parking.
Does 73 Morgan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Morgan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Morgan Dr have a pool?
No, 73 Morgan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 73 Morgan Dr have accessible units?
No, 73 Morgan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Morgan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Morgan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Morgan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 Morgan Dr has units with air conditioning.
