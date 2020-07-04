All apartments in McDonough
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

6140 Flagstaf Walk

6140 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6140 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6140 Flagstaf Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 6140 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6140 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not offer parking.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6140 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6140 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

