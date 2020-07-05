6036 Creekerton Boulevard

Amenities
Come see this beautiful home in an amazing neighborhood. Garage, beautiful landscaping, fridge, stove, washer & dryer ALL included. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is a spacious home with walk in closets! Do not miss out!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1176399?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $85, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.