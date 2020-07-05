6036 Creekerton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful home in an amazing neighborhood. Garage, beautiful landscaping, fridge, stove, washer & dryer ALL included. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is a spacious home with walk in closets! Do not miss out!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1176399?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $85, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.