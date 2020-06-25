All apartments in McDonough
6029 Creekerton Blvd
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

6029 Creekerton Blvd

6029 Creekerton Boulevard · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6029 Creekerton Boulevard, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in McDonough. Large living room, nice kitchen & peaceful private rear deck. No neighbors behind home.

THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!

Schools: Tussahw Elementary Henry County Middle Henry County High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have any available units?
6029 Creekerton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 6029 Creekerton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Creekerton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Creekerton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd offer parking?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have a pool?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 Creekerton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 Creekerton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
