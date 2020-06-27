All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 6020 Flagstaf Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
6020 Flagstaf Walk
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

6020 Flagstaf Walk

6020 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6020 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6020 Flagstaf Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 6020 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College