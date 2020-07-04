All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 6015 Flagstaf Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
6015 Flagstaf Walk
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

6015 Flagstaf Walk

6015 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6015 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off February's rent if move in on or before January 15th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have any available units?
6015 Flagstaf Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 6015 Flagstaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Flagstaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Flagstaf Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Flagstaf Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Flagstaf Walk offers parking.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Flagstaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6015 Flagstaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6015 Flagstaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Flagstaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Flagstaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College