549 Overo Dr

549 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253
Housing vouchers not accepted on this home.
Brand new
Enter home with hallway that leads to living room that overlooks kitchen and eat in area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Off of kitchen has sliding doors that lead out to covered patio. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has open loft area, full hall bath, 2 spare rooms. Master has trey ceiling, private bath with dual vanity. Walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs and includes washer and dryer
Schools:
Walnut Elementary
Eagle Middle and High
Built 2019 Approx. sq. ft. 1940