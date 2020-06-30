549 Overo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

549 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253



Enter home with hallway that leads to living room that overlooks kitchen and eat in area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Off of kitchen has sliding doors that lead out to covered patio. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has open loft area, full hall bath, 2 spare rooms. Master has trey ceiling, private bath with dual vanity. Walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs and includes washer and dryer



Schools:

Walnut Elementary

Eagle Middle and High



Built 2019 Approx. sq. ft. 1940