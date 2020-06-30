All apartments in McDonough
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

549 Overo Dr

549 Overo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

549 Overo Dr, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
549 Overo Drive McDonough, GA 30253

Housing vouchers not accepted on this home.

Move In Now

Brand new

Enter home with hallway that leads to living room that overlooks kitchen and eat in area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Off of kitchen has sliding doors that lead out to covered patio. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has open loft area, full hall bath, 2 spare rooms. Master has trey ceiling, private bath with dual vanity. Walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs and includes washer and dryer

Schools:
Walnut Elementary
Eagle Middle and High

Built 2019 Approx. sq. ft. 1940

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Overo Dr have any available units?
549 Overo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 549 Overo Dr have?
Some of 549 Overo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Overo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
549 Overo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Overo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 549 Overo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 549 Overo Dr offer parking?
No, 549 Overo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 549 Overo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Overo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Overo Dr have a pool?
No, 549 Overo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 549 Overo Dr have accessible units?
No, 549 Overo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Overo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Overo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Overo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Overo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

