McDonough, GA
5230 Yellow Pine Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5230 Yellow Pine Drive

5230 Yellow Pine Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5230 Yellow Pine Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have any available units?
5230 Yellow Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 5230 Yellow Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Yellow Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Yellow Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Yellow Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Yellow Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
