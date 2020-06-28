5150 Towne Park Dr.

Amenities

AMaZing 3 Bed/2 Bath Cottage Style Home With Loft! - OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Friday 9/13 at 12:00 NOON! Drop by and have a look at the interior of this lovely home!



Conveniently located near EVERYTHING in McDonough, this 3/2 has a new, upgraded tweed carpeting and fresh gray paint throughout.



Downstairs, the formal foyer opens immediately onto the home's large, two-story family room. There are recessed nooks and a fireplace that anchors this tremendous space!



The kitchen features solid oak cabinetry and black appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.



Just off the galley-style kitchen, there's a separate dining space, which opens to the home's large, fenced-in backyard.



Two secondary bedrooms, fresh paint and carpet included, share a full hall bath, while the home's master bedroom features a full en suite bath.



Upstairs, there's a large bonus loft space that you can fashion into a play space, a home office...lots of potential in this flex space.



Pet friendly, with approval by the owner. Small pets only, no aggressive breeds. No vouchers.



More details including pictures, application and qualification criteria are on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



A two-car garage and fenced in backyard complete this well-kept home.



Contact Mike for viewing opportunities: (404) 205-1663



