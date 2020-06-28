All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 5150 Towne Park Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
5150 Towne Park Dr.
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

5150 Towne Park Dr.

5150 Towne Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5150 Towne Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AMaZing 3 Bed/2 Bath Cottage Style Home With Loft! - OPEN HOUSE ALERT: Friday 9/13 at 12:00 NOON! Drop by and have a look at the interior of this lovely home!

Conveniently located near EVERYTHING in McDonough, this 3/2 has a new, upgraded tweed carpeting and fresh gray paint throughout.

Downstairs, the formal foyer opens immediately onto the home's large, two-story family room. There are recessed nooks and a fireplace that anchors this tremendous space!

The kitchen features solid oak cabinetry and black appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Just off the galley-style kitchen, there's a separate dining space, which opens to the home's large, fenced-in backyard.

Two secondary bedrooms, fresh paint and carpet included, share a full hall bath, while the home's master bedroom features a full en suite bath.

Upstairs, there's a large bonus loft space that you can fashion into a play space, a home office...lots of potential in this flex space.

Pet friendly, with approval by the owner. Small pets only, no aggressive breeds. No vouchers.

More details including pictures, application and qualification criteria are on our homesite: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

A two-car garage and fenced in backyard complete this well-kept home.

Contact Mike for viewing opportunities: (404) 205-1663

(RLNE5118219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have any available units?
5150 Towne Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have?
Some of 5150 Towne Park Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Towne Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Towne Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Towne Park Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 Towne Park Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Towne Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 Towne Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 5150 Towne Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5150 Towne Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Towne Park Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 Towne Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 Towne Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College