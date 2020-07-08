5095 Yellow Pine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

This home does not accept housing voucher



Enter home with living room dining combo. Living room has fireplace. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Half Bathroom down stairs for your guest. Garage has auto opener.



Upstairs has master bedroom with private bath. 2 more spare bedrooms with a full hall bath. Laundry room.