All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 474 Best Friends Turn Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
474 Best Friends Turn Alley
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

474 Best Friends Turn Alley

474 Best Friends Turn Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

474 Best Friends Turn Aly, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have any available units?
474 Best Friends Turn Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 474 Best Friends Turn Alley currently offering any rent specials?
474 Best Friends Turn Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Best Friends Turn Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley is pet friendly.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley offer parking?
Yes, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley offers parking.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have a pool?
Yes, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley has a pool.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have accessible units?
No, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Best Friends Turn Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Best Friends Turn Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College