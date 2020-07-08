All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 449 Concord Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
449 Concord Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 Concord Terrace

449 Concord Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

449 Concord Terrace, McDonough, GA 30253
Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in McDonough is now available. This 2-story home features stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops!  The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub!  Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Concord Terrace have any available units?
449 Concord Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 449 Concord Terrace have?
Some of 449 Concord Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Concord Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
449 Concord Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Concord Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Concord Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 449 Concord Terrace offer parking?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 449 Concord Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Concord Terrace have a pool?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 449 Concord Terrace have accessible units?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Concord Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Concord Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Concord Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College