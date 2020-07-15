All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 430 Amity Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
430 Amity Ct
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

430 Amity Ct

430 Amity Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

430 Amity Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Amity Ct have any available units?
430 Amity Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 430 Amity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
430 Amity Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Amity Ct pet-friendly?
No, 430 Amity Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 430 Amity Ct offer parking?
No, 430 Amity Ct does not offer parking.
Does 430 Amity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Amity Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Amity Ct have a pool?
No, 430 Amity Ct does not have a pool.
Does 430 Amity Ct have accessible units?
No, 430 Amity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Amity Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Amity Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Amity Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Amity Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College