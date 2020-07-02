All apartments in McDonough
4240 Emmons Street
4240 Emmons Street

4240 Emmons Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4240 Emmons Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this charming home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Emmons Street have any available units?
4240 Emmons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 4240 Emmons Street currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Emmons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Emmons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Emmons Street is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Emmons Street offer parking?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Emmons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Emmons Street have a pool?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Emmons Street have accessible units?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Emmons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Emmons Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 Emmons Street does not have units with air conditioning.

