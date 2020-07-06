6 MONTH RENTAL ONLY!! Nice 4 Bedroom Home! Living room and big eat-in kitchen * Very close to I-75 exit 218 * Stove & dishwasher included * $50 application fee per adult * Small pets under 20lbs considered *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Parkside Way have any available units?
404 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 404 Parkside Way have?
Some of 404 Parkside Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
404 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way is pet friendly.
Does 404 Parkside Way offer parking?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way offers parking.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Parkside Way have a pool?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has a pool.
Does 404 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 404 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has units with air conditioning.
