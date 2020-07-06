All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 404 Parkside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
404 Parkside Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:44 AM

404 Parkside Way

404 Parkside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

404 Parkside Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 MONTH RENTAL ONLY!! Nice 4 Bedroom Home! Living room and big eat-in kitchen * Very close to I-75 exit 218 * Stove & dishwasher included * $50 application fee per adult * Small pets under 20lbs considered *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Parkside Way have any available units?
404 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 404 Parkside Way have?
Some of 404 Parkside Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
404 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way is pet friendly.
Does 404 Parkside Way offer parking?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way offers parking.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Parkside Way have a pool?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has a pool.
Does 404 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 404 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 Parkside Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College