4015 Tussahaw Crossing

Amenities
All new hardwood floors greet you upon entering this great three bedroom two and a half bathroom home conveniently located in Henry County near I-75 in McDonough, Georgia. Recently renovated, the home has a private and fenced backyard, gas fireplace, 1 car garage and carpet throughout! Add in a neighborhood pool, clubhouse and tennis courts and you have an incredible value at $1150/month discounted rent and $2300 to move in.
Welcome Home!
Sorry, we don't accept vouchers.
Call for more information and to schedule a showing:
(912) 771-1056