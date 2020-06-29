All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:56 PM

4015 Tussahaw Crossing

4015 Tussahaw Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Tussahaw Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
All new hardwood floors greet you upon entering this great three bedroom two and a half bathroom home conveniently located in Henry County near I-75 in McDonough, Georgia. Recently renovated, the home has a private and fenced backyard, gas fireplace, 1 car garage and carpet throughout! Add in a neighborhood pool, clubhouse and tennis courts and you have an incredible value at $1150/month discounted rent and $2300 to move in.

Welcome Home!

Sorry, we don't accept vouchers.

Call for more information and to schedule a showing:
(912) 771-1056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have any available units?
4015 Tussahaw Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have?
Some of 4015 Tussahaw Crossing's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Tussahaw Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Tussahaw Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Tussahaw Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing offers parking.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing has a pool.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Tussahaw Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4015 Tussahaw Crossing has units with air conditioning.
