Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

4005 Tussahaw Crossing

4005 Tussahaw Crossing · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4005 Tussahaw Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5198c24036 ---- City Square!! !. Open family room. Fenced backyard Won\'t last!! Swim/Tennis/Playground Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have any available units?
4005 Tussahaw Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 4005 Tussahaw Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Tussahaw Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Tussahaw Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing offer parking?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing has a pool.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Tussahaw Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

