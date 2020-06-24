Rent Calculator
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
384 Lingo Port Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
384 Lingo Port Drive
384 Lingo Port Drive
·
No Longer Available

Location
384 Lingo Port Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience 384 Lingo Port Drive. Stunning 4 bedroom 3 FULL bath home on CUL DE SAC Lot. OLA school district. Guest Bedroom on Main.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have any available units?
384 Lingo Port Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 384 Lingo Port Drive have?
Some of 384 Lingo Port Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 384 Lingo Port Drive currently offering any rent specials?
384 Lingo Port Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Lingo Port Drive pet-friendly?
No, 384 Lingo Port Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive offer parking?
Yes, 384 Lingo Port Drive offers parking.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Lingo Port Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have a pool?
No, 384 Lingo Port Drive does not have a pool.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have accessible units?
No, 384 Lingo Port Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Lingo Port Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Lingo Port Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Lingo Port Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
