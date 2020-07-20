Rent Calculator
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
343 Rodgers St
343 Rogers Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
343 Rogers Street, McDonough, GA 30253
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
343 Rodgers St Duplex Unit 1 - Property Id: 120978
Duplex 1 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120978
Property Id 120978
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4883451)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 343 Rodgers St have any available units?
343 Rodgers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 343 Rodgers St have?
Some of 343 Rodgers St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 343 Rodgers St currently offering any rent specials?
343 Rodgers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Rodgers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 Rodgers St is pet friendly.
Does 343 Rodgers St offer parking?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not offer parking.
Does 343 Rodgers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Rodgers St have a pool?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not have a pool.
Does 343 Rodgers St have accessible units?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Rodgers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Rodgers St have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Rodgers St does not have units with air conditioning.
