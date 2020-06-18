All apartments in McDonough
325 Concord Terrace

325 Concord Ter · (470) 400-8444
Location

325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Spacious backyard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Concord Terrace have any available units?
325 Concord Terrace has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Concord Terrace have?
Some of 325 Concord Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Concord Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
325 Concord Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Concord Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Concord Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 325 Concord Terrace offer parking?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 325 Concord Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Concord Terrace have a pool?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 325 Concord Terrace have accessible units?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Concord Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Concord Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Concord Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
