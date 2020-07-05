Rent Calculator
313 Parkview Place Dr
313 Parkview Place Dr
313 Parkview Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
313 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new, well kept 4/2 bedroom. Spacious rooms, hardwood floors, double vanity, open kitchen, private fenced backyard. Near shopping and easy access to highways. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have any available units?
313 Parkview Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 313 Parkview Place Dr have?
Some of 313 Parkview Place Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 313 Parkview Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 Parkview Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Parkview Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 313 Parkview Place Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr offer parking?
Yes, 313 Parkview Place Dr offers parking.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Parkview Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have a pool?
No, 313 Parkview Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 Parkview Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Parkview Place Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Parkview Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Parkview Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
