All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 312 Rankin Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
312 Rankin Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:46 PM

312 Rankin Circle

312 Rankin Circle · (678) 813-3302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

312 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date. Visit our website, select "Notify Me When Ready to View" and register with Rently to be added to the waitlist and automatically notified immediately when showings are available.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Rankin Circle have any available units?
312 Rankin Circle has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 312 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
312 Rankin Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 312 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 312 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 312 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 312 Rankin Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity