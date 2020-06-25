All apartments in McDonough
308 Rankin Circle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:29 PM

308 Rankin Circle

308 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

308 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is open and spacious. This home features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with a gorgeous bathroom. This home is located close to everything.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available 5/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Rankin Circle have any available units?
308 Rankin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 308 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
308 Rankin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 308 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 308 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 308 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
