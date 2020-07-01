All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 305 Stallings Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
305 Stallings Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

305 Stallings Dr

305 Stallings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

305 Stallings Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Recently renovated home. Family room with fireplace, separate dining area, wonderful patio great for entertaining, and so much more!

*Sorry NO Pets Allowed

Schools: Tussahaw Elementary, Henry County Middle, Henry County High School

The tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Stallings Dr have any available units?
305 Stallings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 305 Stallings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Stallings Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Stallings Dr pet-friendly?
No, 305 Stallings Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 305 Stallings Dr offer parking?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not offer parking.
Does 305 Stallings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Stallings Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Stallings Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Stallings Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Stallings Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Stallings Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College