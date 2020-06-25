All apartments in McDonough
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

3040 Yellow Pine Ter

3040 Yellow Pine Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Yellow Pine Ter, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3040 Yellow Pine Terrance McDonough GA 30252

This home does not accept housing voucher

Move in Now!

This lovely home has a split foyer. Upper level has a vaulted family room with fireplace, kitchen with black appliances, panty, access to the wooden deck in back, separate dining room, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, and master suite with master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level features the laundry room , hall access to the 2-car garage with large storage area, two additional bedrooms, large bonus room with access to the back yard, and full bath with tub/shower combination

Elementary: McDonough
Middle: Austin Road
High: Eagles Landing

Built 2005 Sq Ft 2367

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have any available units?
3040 Yellow Pine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have?
Some of 3040 Yellow Pine Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Yellow Pine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Yellow Pine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Yellow Pine Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter offers parking.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter has a pool.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have accessible units?
No, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Yellow Pine Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 Yellow Pine Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
