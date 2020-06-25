3040 Yellow Pine Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

3040 Yellow Pine Terrance McDonough GA 30252



This lovely home has a split foyer. Upper level has a vaulted family room with fireplace, kitchen with black appliances, panty, access to the wooden deck in back, separate dining room, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, and master suite with master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level features the laundry room , hall access to the 2-car garage with large storage area, two additional bedrooms, large bonus room with access to the back yard, and full bath with tub/shower combination



Elementary: McDonough

Middle: Austin Road

High: Eagles Landing



Built 2005 Sq Ft 2367