3040 Yellow Pine Ter

3040 Yellow Pine Terrance McDonough GA 30252
This lovely home has a split foyer. Upper level has a vaulted family room with fireplace, kitchen with black appliances, panty, access to the wooden deck in back, separate dining room, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, and master suite with master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The lower level features the laundry room , hall access to the 2-car garage with large storage area, two additional bedrooms, large bonus room with access to the back yard, and full bath with tub/shower combination
Elementary: McDonough
Middle: Austin Road
High: Eagles Landing
Built 2005 Sq Ft 2367