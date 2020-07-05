3015 West Green Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath is a diamond in the rough. The house features a large eat in kitchen, gas fireplace and a bonus room. The master has a separate sitting area and a large master bath. The neighborhood is quiet and just minutes from shopping and dining. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.