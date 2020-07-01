All apartments in McDonough
2755 Marlin Drive

2755 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 1-car garage door opener home in McDonough is available now! This home features a cozy living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite counter tops which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has dual sinks and granite counter tops and walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=9uNZ3WHfUT&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Marlin Drive have any available units?
2755 Marlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2755 Marlin Drive have?
Some of 2755 Marlin Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Marlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Marlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Marlin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 Marlin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Marlin Drive offers parking.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Marlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive have a pool?
No, 2755 Marlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2755 Marlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 Marlin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Marlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 Marlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

