All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 2640 Marlin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
2640 Marlin Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

2640 Marlin Dr

2640 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2640 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Move In Ready 2 bedroom townhome Conveniently located close to Interstate, schools & shopping. Easy show. Fresh paint throughs out, separate shower and tub in the master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Marlin Dr have any available units?
2640 Marlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2640 Marlin Dr have?
Some of 2640 Marlin Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Marlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Marlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Marlin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Marlin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr offer parking?
No, 2640 Marlin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Marlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2640 Marlin Dr has a pool.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2640 Marlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Marlin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Marlin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Marlin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College