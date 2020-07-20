All apartments in McDonough
249 Village Dr
249 Village Dr

249 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

249 Village Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming3bd/2ba home in excellent location! Home offers spacious floor plan with large family room, separate dining area, breakfast area, large master, and spacious secondary bedrooms. Home is close to schools and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Village Dr have any available units?
249 Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 249 Village Dr have?
Some of 249 Village Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
249 Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 249 Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 249 Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 249 Village Dr offers parking.
Does 249 Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Village Dr have a pool?
No, 249 Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 249 Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 249 Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
