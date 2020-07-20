Charming3bd/2ba home in excellent location! Home offers spacious floor plan with large family room, separate dining area, breakfast area, large master, and spacious secondary bedrooms. Home is close to schools and shopping. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 Village Dr have any available units?
249 Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 249 Village Dr have?
Some of 249 Village Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
249 Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.