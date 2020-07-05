231 Carson's Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Fenced backyard with large patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.