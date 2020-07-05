All apartments in McDonough
231 Carson's Cove

231 Carson's Cove · (470) 400-8444
Location

231 Carson's Cove, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Fenced backyard with large patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

