Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

228 Rankin Cir

228 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

228 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely 4bedroom/2.5bath house located in a smaller subdivison; close to the Square, shopping and parks. No pets and no Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Rankin Cir have any available units?
228 Rankin Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 228 Rankin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
228 Rankin Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Rankin Cir pet-friendly?
No, 228 Rankin Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 228 Rankin Cir offer parking?
No, 228 Rankin Cir does not offer parking.
Does 228 Rankin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Rankin Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Rankin Cir have a pool?
No, 228 Rankin Cir does not have a pool.
Does 228 Rankin Cir have accessible units?
No, 228 Rankin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Rankin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Rankin Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Rankin Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Rankin Cir has units with air conditioning.
