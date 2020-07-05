225 Talbot Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You will love this delightful home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.