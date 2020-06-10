This house is basically brand new. It si a 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with a large fenced in backyard. New paint and carpet throughout. Beautiful stone fireplace and granite counter tops with an island. Amenities include a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.