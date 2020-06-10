219 MAGNAVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This house is basically brand new. It si a 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with a large fenced in backyard. New paint and carpet throughout. Beautiful stone fireplace and granite counter tops with an island. Amenities include a pool.